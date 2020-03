LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – All westbound lanes of I-20 are shut down near Longview after an accident early Friday morning.

All of I20 westbound lanes is shut down at MM 595 and 596 due to accident with injuries. Traffic is currently being diverted. — Longview Fire Dept. (@LongviewFire) March 20, 2020

According to the Longview Fire Department, traffic is being diverted at miles markers 595 and 596. The accident occurred around 5 a.m.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the accident, but the department did say there were injuries.

Details are limited at this time. KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.