AFTER THE STORM: NWS sending survey teams to investigate damage in East Texas

The National Weather Service is deploying survey teams to East Texas Thursday after severe storms caused damage across the region.

A team from Fort Worth will be sent to areas near Mabank and then make their way to Canton where a confirmed tornado touched down Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service in Shreveport will be sending a team Thursday morning to the Mineola area and then travel northeast toward Dekalb.

Storms swept across East Texas Wednesday afternoon, producing confirmed tornadoes in Canton, unconfirmed reports of others in several counties, and one report of minor injuries in Kaufman County.

The first tornado hit Canton just after 3 p.m. and the second hit between 4:55-5:15 p.m.

The two left damage in their wake, but no injuries have as yet been reported.

The worst of the damage occurred near the First Monday Trade Days grounds near Hwy 64 and Hwy 19, with buildings torn apart, power lines down, metal twisted into trees and strewn across the roads, and other debris.

On Cedar Creek Reservoir, a reported tornado caused significant damage in a lakeside subdivision Wednesday afternoon. Downed trees are blocking a number of roads in the area.

Officials say one person suffered minor injuries in the Cedar Creek Country Club subdivision.

In Scroggins, in Franklin County, weather-watchers say several homes have been damaged by fallen trees. No injuries have been reported.