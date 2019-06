LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Lieutenant Shane McCarter retires after 23 years of law enforcement service. Eight of those years were spent with the Longview Police Department.

Lt. McCarter started his career with the Arlington Police Department where he served 15 years.

He transferred to the Longview Police Department and was promoted to Lieutenant on May 11, 2018.

The Longview Police Department would like to wish Lt. Shane McCarter the best as he begins a new chapter in his life…. Posted by Longview Police Department on Friday, June 21, 2019

