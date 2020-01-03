‘Affluenza teen’ released one day after arrest, DA had no confidence in ‘weak’ drug test

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Ethan Couch, the infamous Texas “Affluenza teen” was released on Friday just one day after being arrested on probation violations. Couch had tested positive for THC.

According to NBC5, Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson said in a statement only had a “weak positive” result and said that he “did not have confidence in the result.”

“Until final testing, we cannot tell if the patch result was actually THC,” the statement said. “We cannot tell whether the ‘weak positive’ was caused by legal CBD oil or illegal marijuana.”

Couch, now 22, killed four people and severely injured nine others on the side of a road back in June 2013 while he was driving drunk and under the influence of valium and marijuana.

Couch’s mother later took him with her to Mexico to avoid the charges but they were later arrested in Puerto Vallarta.

He was sentenced to just two years in prison and was released from jail in April 2018.

His nickname as the “Affluenza teen” came from when his lawyers initially argued that because he was raised in a rich household, he was not taught the difference between right and wrong.