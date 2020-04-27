Abbott to announce second phase of re-opening Texas at 2:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott will be announcing the second phase of his plan to re-open Texas at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon from the Texas capitol.

Phase One went into effect last week with the reopening of state parks (with social distancing restrictions), the restart of elective medical procedures, and retail stores being allowed to offer “to-go” service.

He has been advised by two councils made up of business and medical leaders from around the state on what his next steps could be.

Abbott has been under pressure from both sides of the political aisle. Conservatives, in Texas and around the country, have been calling for a full re-opening of the economy. Many have used a rallying cry from President Trump that “the cure can’t be worse than the virus.”

In East Texas, one of the chief voices behind this push has been state Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler), who has said on multiple occasions with the Texas Freedom Caucus that Abbott is moving too slow.

On the opposite flank, Democrats have urged to listen to health officials who have said that the virus is not going to go away when the calendar flips to May. There are worries that this could lead to a deadlier second wave if social distancing is still not practiced.

Abbott’s stay-at-home order expires at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday and many county officials have been asking that he let it expire so decisions can be made at the local level. This was echoed by Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran at a press conference last week.

The two-term governor has said that a third announcement will be coming in May, but has not released a date as of this writing.

Monday’s announcement will be aired on both KETK and FOX 51 as well as streamed on our website.