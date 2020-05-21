Abbott terminates coronavirus air travel restrictions

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 21, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott announced Tuesday afternoon that he has terminated all air travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, effective immediately.

Back in March, he decreed that residents must quarantine themselves for two weeks if they traveled to:

California

Connecticut

New York

New Jersey

Washington State

Atlanta, Georgia,

Chicago, Illinois

Detroit, Michigan

Miami, Florida

In April, Abbott ordered that no vehicles, other than truckers and medical workers, be allowed to cross into Texas from Louisiana. That decree has also since been rescinded.

The order is an extension of Gov. Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy, with much of Phase Two taking effect this week.

Restaurants are now allowed to eat at 50% capacity starting on Friday and bars can finally reopen their doors. Salons and barbershops have been open for the past two weeks.

Sports leagues are allowed to resume operations at the beginning of June. Professional leagues can play games, but no spectators are allowed.

Youth summer camps and overnight camps are also allowed to resume at the beginning of June.