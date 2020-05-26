Abbott announces additional services, activities that can begin re-opening Friday

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 21, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott announced in a declaration on Tuesday additional services and activities that can begin reopening Friday, May 29 from pandemic closures.

Water parks will be permitted, but only at 25% of their total capacity. Any park that has a video game arcade must remain closed until further notice.

Recreational sports leagues for adults can resume on Sunday, May 31st with practices. Games are not permitted until June 15.

The most impact will be for driver education programs and food court dining areas within shopping malls, which Abbott said can being operations immediately. The dining areas must take the following measures:

Limit tables to 6 people

Six feet of distance between different tables

Clean and disinfect all surfaces in between uses

No condiments or other items may be left on tables between uses.

Abbott’s office called the new opening an extension of Phase II of his plan to reopen the state economy. Last week, he allowed bars to reopen with limited seating as well as childcare facilities.

Professional sports are allowed to return on May 31, but with no spectators allowed in the stands. Youth camps as well as overnight summer camps will also be allowed to resume operations on the 31st.

Despite the reopenings, many Texans are still wary of returning to normal life out in public due to the shutdowns. Nearly 60% of residents are uncomfortable with returning to a restaurant and almost 70% do not want to go to a gym, according to an exclusive Nexstar poll.