Abandoned East Texas church burned to the ground late Monday night

Photo: Orenthia Mason

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – An abandoned church in Ben Wheeler was left as smoldering rubble after a late-night fire on Monday, according to the Van Fire Department.

The church was known as Bethlehem CME and was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just after 10:30 p.m. There were no walls left standing and the building was nearly consumed.

Witnesses said that the church had not been in use for some time. There were no utilities connected to the structure.

Fire units cooled debris to prevent surrounding grass and trees from igniting. The department said the building was not scheduled for demolition.

There were no signs that the building was targeted because it was a church or due to its religious affiliation.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the blaze.

