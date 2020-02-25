A look back at the Smith County Courthouse shooting 15 years later

Warning: Some of the video content may be graphic.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s been 15 years since gunshots rang out at courthouse and downtown square leading to the death of three and injuries of four others.

On February 24, 2004, a man with an AK-47 assault rifle opened fire in the Tyler downtown square, killing two and injuring four others.

He was later killed by officers and identified as David Hernandez Arroyo Sr.

Arroyo was in a child support dispute with his ex-wife, Maribel Estrada, who was killed during the dispute, according to officials.

Mark Wilson was also killed during the exchange of fire when he went to help officers after hearing gunshots from his downtown apartment that overlooked the courthouse.

“I saw a man come up behind him. Shot at him, withdrew. The shooter then dropped him and shot him a few more times when he came out,” said Ron Mortell, witness.

Four others were injured including three officers and Arroyo’s 23-year-old son, David Estrada Arroyo Jr., who was shot in the leg at the time his mother was killed.

Deputy Sheriff Sherman Dollison, 23, was shot several times in the liver and lungs. He had been transporting prisoners to the courthouse and had been with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department for about four years at the time of the shooting.

Tyler Police Detective Clay Parret and Lieutenant Marlin Suell were both injured and treated for minor injuries.

After exchanging several rounds of gunfire, Arroyo left the scene in his truck taking more than a dozen Tyler Police and Smith County Sheriff Deputies on a chase down busy streets.

The chase eventually ended on Hwy 271 North.

“They had a sheriff’s car come up behind him and stop him,” said Mortell.

Arroyo continued to exchange gunfire with officials until they were able to shoot and kill him.

The following week, a funeral and public memorial were held for Mark Wilson who was well known in the community for raising money and donating his time to local organizations.