A LITTLE TOO BUSY: New Nacogdoches business causing traffic backup

A new drive-thru business in Nacogdoches is offering adults a unique way to stay cool this summer by offering frozen daiquiris and margaritas.

They say business has been booming so much its even backed up traffic in the area.

Chill Nac quickly became a smash hit in Nacogdoches after its recent opening.

The business is locally owned and was started by Chase Gilbert, a soon-to-be grad from SFA, and his father, Chris.

“Every day since we’ve opened up we’ve been super slammed and we greatly appreciate the community,” said Chase Gilbert, owner.

Once word got out about this new place, everyone wanted a taste of something cold and strong.

“Just a new business in town and I heard it was good so I have to try it out,” said Nick Copeland, who was waiting in line for a drink. “Hopefully it’s as good as they say it is.”

But in the quest for a cold drink, traffic was backed up down University drive for a few blocks shortly after first opening.

“Nacogdoches was showing us so much love that it became a slight problem but we’re working as fast as we can just trying to keep the line moving,” said Gilbert.

Wait times were exacerbated when Chill Nac’s machines simply couldn’t keep up with how much business they were getting.

“We were able to keep up with the demand, just the machines aren’t,” Gilbert said. “That was our problem, we were having to wait for them to freeze back up because they were watery, a little bit, and I don’t want to serve a watery product especially if you’ve been waiting in line that long.”

The traffic backup prompted Nacogdoches PD to take a look.

“We’ve had officers that responded to that location for safety issues,” said Sgt. Brett Ayres, Nacogdoches PD. “When they got there they did a good job clearing up the roadway that was blocked and preventing accidents from occuring.”

However, some people who saw police arrive believed they were attempting to turn business away.

Rumors quickly refuted by Chill Nac.

“They weren’t trying to shut us down, they’re just trying to do their job,” said Gilbert. “Obviously they can’t have a line of cars down the street, obviously they’ve got to keep the roadway clear.”

Since then, Chill Nac has been in contact with Lt. Dan Taravella in Nacogdoches PD’s traffic division in hopes they can find a way for everyone to win.

“We do support our local businesses that are operating lawfully, this is a traffic related issue that we’ve been dealing with,” said Sgt. Ayres.

Until the issue is fixed just be careful when going to order your drink, and of course please enjoy responsibly.