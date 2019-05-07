SPECIAL REPORT: A Lasting Legacy: Educator for 40 years remembered a year after her death

We can all think of that one educator in each of our lives that made the biggest difference and for a lot of people in Jacksonville, that name is Mrs. Mixon.

After she suddenly died in a car accident last year, the family wanted to donate a memorial to the elementary campus she worked at for almost 40 years.

Now at East Side Elementary sits a brand new gazebo called “Mrs. Mixon’s Kindness Cottage.”

It’s a place for students to play, read, and learn as an outdoor classroom. The family donated the gazebo so something could be there physically as a reminder to all the people touched by Mrs. Mixon’s life. It’s a symbol to carry on her kindness and to appreciate every educational opportunity given to us.

We tell the story of a “Lasting Legacy” on Fox 51 News at Nine on Wednesday and show you how students, teachers, and the family are honoring their hero.