9-year-old girl dies in Friday afternoon crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 9-year-old girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Rusk County Friday afternoon.

According to DPS, the crash happened on US Hwy 84 about 2.3 miles west of Mt. Enterprise.

Preliminary crash reports indicate that Lisa Christine Brian, 31, of Gary was traveling west on US 84 and had begun to pass a slower moving vehicle when her vehicle’s right rear tire blew out.

The vehicle traveled off the south side of the highway and Brian over-corrected, causing the vehicle to enter into a side skid back across highway and roll down a steep embankment.

Brian and three juvenile passengers (15-year-old, 13-year-old and 7-year-old females) were taken to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.

A nine-year-old girl was pronounced at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.