“903 Counts” East Texas Census Call to Action Week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s the final countdown! The last day to get counted for the 2020 Census is September 30. The “You Count East Texas” complete count committee is hosting several events this week to raise awareness about the deadline.

The “903 Counts” campaign kicked off earlier this week to inform and help East Texas residents fill out the census. Here is a list of when and where the events will take place:

9/08 – Goodwill Industries of East Texas, 1817 WSW Loop 323, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Goodwill Industries of East Texas, 1817 WSW Loop 323, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 9/10 – East Texas Immigrant Advocacy Resource Center, 3201, WNW Loop 323, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

East Texas Immigrant Advocacy Resource Center, 3201, WNW Loop 323, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 9/11 – KVNE, La Fuzion, 7695 Old Jacksonville Highway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KVNE, La Fuzion, 7695 Old Jacksonville Highway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 9/12 – City of Tyler “Hit the Bricks” Downtown Square, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Although a quick and easy process, there are many looming questions regarding the census and its importance to residents in East Texas. We’ve decided to list a few FAQ’s and how this impacts you directly.

Why is it important to fill out the 2020 Census?

According to Jarome Garza, U.S. Census Bureau Assistant Regional Manager, the Census affects billions of dollars of federal funding and political representation, leaving an immense impact locally.

“Is it important that you have a firehouse near you. Is it important that an elementary school be near your home? Is it important that there be a clinic or a hospital close to you if needed? If you answered yes to any one of those three questions than my goodness please fill out the census.” Jarome Garza, U.S. Census Bureau Assistant Regional Manager

The billions of dollars in federal funding is distributed based on need which is based on census numbers. A lower or missed count in 2020 means lower funding for things such as transportation, highways, schools, teachers, supplies, and buildings. All of the aforementioned necessities would go short for the next 10 years.

The 2020 Census also helps determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, which is used to draw congressional and state legislative districts. The representation that each community has in congress and the federal congress as far as state and local jurisdiction is based on population.

The Census Bureau divides up districts with the intent of keeping them roughly equal so that everyone has a voice in running the government.

Is my privacy protected?

Confidentiality is a top priority. “We don’t ask for social security, we don’t ask for financial information, and we do not ask if you are a U.S, citizen or not,” said Garza.

According to the US 2020 Census website, “Under Title 13, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home, or your business, even to law enforcement agencies. The law ensures that your private data is protected and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court. Violating Title 13 is a federal crime, punishable by prison time and/or a fine of up to $250,000.”

How do I respond?

It’s easy! You can complete the census online, by phone, or by mail. If you are responding online, you have to complete the census in one sitting.

Visit my2020census.gov to register.

You can also visit the above-listed sites to register in-person with a volunteer and to find out more information!