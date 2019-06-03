8th tornado confirmed from East Texas storms; second in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, TX (KETK) - An 8th tornado is confirmed to have touched down in East Texas from last week's storms, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado touched down in Wood County and was rated as an EF-0.

Wind speeds for that rating can reach from 65-85 miles per hour.

It was the second tornado to touch down in Wood County Wednesday.

Five alone touched down in Canton.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.