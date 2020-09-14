80-year-old man missing from assisted living facility in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is searching for a missing an 80-year-old man from an assisted living facility.

Billy Baird walked off from the facility on Hampton Road around 4 a.m.

Officials believe that he left through a window that he somehow managed to get open.

Baird had been diagnosed with a cognitive disability and officials are concerned for his safety.

Baird has short grey hair with a scruffy beard and has an open wound on the right side of his neck.

Officials say that he is probably wearing blue jeans and cowboy boots.

If you see Baird call 911 immediately.