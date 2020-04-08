$6.4M awarded to East Texas health centers for coronavirus relief

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Health centers in East Texas were awarded over six million in federal grants to help fight the spread of COVID-19, said U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.

The funding comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.

“While medical professionals in Texans are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in East Texas a high priority.”

This comes after East Texas cases topped 300 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon. East Texas coronavirus coverage can be followed on our live blog HERE.