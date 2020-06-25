5K Prayer Walk organized to bring unity to Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas couple is working to bring unity to their community. The youth director at First United Methodist Church in Marshall organized a 5K Prayer Walk.

It started at the courthouse in downtown Marshall on Wednesday night as walkers traveled to East Texas Baptist University and Wiley College.

“God answers prayers and right now our country needs prayers and the hate and the racial stuff going on we need to be walking together hand in hand and not fighting each other,” said one participant.

Organizers hope it’s seen as an act of solidarity.