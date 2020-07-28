50th annual Texas State Open tees off in Tyler on Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 50th Annual Texas State Open teed off Tuesday morning and will run through Friday.

This week, both professional and amateur golfers will compete for $120,000 prize. The tournament will last over the course of four days at the Cascades Country Club in Tyler and is the third year the city has hosted the event.

General regulations will look different this week given the pandemic. Matthew Cohen, the general manager at the club, said that keeping athletes and attendees safe is a top priority for this year’s tournament.

This week’s event will enforce social distancing and will require face masks inside. Hand sanitizers will also be handed out to both players and attendees.

“…you can socially distance and watch a golf tournament pretty safely, but we are taking those provisions, we take it very seriously and we’re trying to keep as much of our activities, including feeding the players, outside for the rest of the week.” Matthew Cohen, General Manager

In light of the pandemic, legendary golfer Lee Trevino and former Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo are not attending.

However, Bullard native Blake Elliot will be contending this week for the championship trophy. Last year, Elliot finished third. With a year of professional golf experience under his belt, he said he hopes to have an even better showing at this year’s tournament.

“I mean I just turned pro, so, I was figuring some stuff out but I’ve definitely matured a lot more and just looking forward to a good week,” said Elliot.

He has not competed since February given the pandemic, but said he’s utilized this time by improving his game.