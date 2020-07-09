50th Annual New Boston Pioneer Days Festival canceled due to COVID-19

NEW BOSTON, Texas. (KTAL) – The 50th Annual New Boston Pioneer Days Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The decision comes after the Board of Directors held a meeting earlier this week to discuss whether to hold the festival amid the rapid spread of coronavirus in Texas.

“After lots of consideration of the events going on at this time, it is with a heavy heart that I, as Chairman of the Pioneer Days Festival, must make this decision,” Pioneer Days Chairman Charlie Clark said in a statement following the meeting.

“I have studied, prayed, and discussed this situation with co-chairman Kelley Branson. With the stipulations that Governor Abbott has placed on the state of Texas, we do not see any possible way of putting on a festival of the same caliber we have had in the past. Due to deadlines for certain events approaching rapidly, we are cancelling the 50th Annual Pioneer Days Festival at this time. Thank you all for the work you have already put forth, we hope you support our decision and continue to work with us in the future.”

Pioneer Days is asking vendors that have already made payments to contact Nancy at the Chamber office to request a refund. You can also go by the Chamber office.

Earlier this week, the State Fair of Texas was also canceled.