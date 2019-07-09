5-year-old Henderson girl killed in Sunday wreck, ejected from car

BELLEVUE, Texas (KETK) – A five-year-old girl from Henderson was killed in a Sunday wreck near Fort Worth, according to a report from KWRD.

Henderson child killed in North Texas wreck:A 5-year-old Henderson child was killed in a car wreck during the weekend… Posted by KWRD 98.5 FM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

According to the report, the car was traveling south on U.S. HWY 287 when one of the vehicle’s rear tires had a blowout, causing a skid.

The vehicle drove into a ditch and rolled several times. The girl was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to a hospital in Bowie, but later died.

Two other children from Henderson, aged 6 and 7, were also injured but are in stable condition at Fort Worth’s Cook’s Children’s Hospital.

There were two adults injured in the crash, which were also in stable condition.

None of the identities of the victim’s were included in KWRD’s report.