5 free activities to do with your kids while in quarantine

TYLER, TX (KETK) – Constantly thinking of ways to keep kids entertained while in quarantine can be challenging. Lucky for you, East Texans have gotten creative.

The Discovery Science Place’s at-home resources tab offers lots of educational resources to keep kids engaged and learning. They have several ideas and links to science experiments, scavenger hunts and more. You can even read with an Astronaut aboard the international space station.

Tyler Junior College Earth and Space Science Center is not letting students miss out on field trips to the planetarium. They now offer virtual field trip’s to the planetarium on all sorts of topics like moon phases and constellations.

For the animal lover of the family, one neighborhood here in Tyler has come up with a creative idea to keep children entertained. Idlewood Drive here in Tyler has created a stuffed animal safari by hiding creatures in their yards for them to ‘spot’ as they drive by.

For years the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin has had a tiger cam set up. Now is the perfect time to get online and see what they are up too. You can zoom in, pan, and tilt the camera to get a better look.