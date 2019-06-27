1  of  2
Breaking News
150 horses seized in Camp County by Humane Society 6,000 Upshur Rural Electric customers without power

4th of July events in East Texas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARP

Picnic in the Park – July 6

Where: Arp City Park

Time: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

ATHENS

Firework at the Fishery – July 4

Where: Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center

Time: 5 p.m. until fireworks at 9 p.m.

Cost: Free (vendors available)

BULLARD

Blast Over Bullard – June 29

Where: Bullard High School

Time: 5 p.m. until fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

CANTON

4th of July Firework Show – July 4

Where: First Monday grounds – West

Time: 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

GILMER

Yamboree Annual July 4th Celebration – July 3

Where: Gilmer High School Baseball Field and Stadium

Time: 7:30 p.m. until firework show at 9:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

GUN BARREL CITY

50th Annual July Fest – July 5-6

Where: Gun Barrel City Park

Time: 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Friday

Cost: Purchase tickets ahead of time

HAWKINS

Lake Hawkins 4th of July Firework Show – July 4

Where: Lake Hawkins RV Park

Time: 8 p.m. until fireworks at 9 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person

HENDERSON

Fourth of July Celebration – July 4

Where: Heritage Park

Time: 5:00 p.m. until fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

JACKSONVILLE

July 4th Fireworks – July 4

Where:

Time: 9 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Cost:

JEFFERSON

Jefferson Salutes America – 4th of July Celebration – July 4

Where: Downtown

Time: 5:30 p.m. until fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

KILGORE

Fourth of July Extravaganza – July 4

Where: Kilgore City Park

Time: 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

LONGVIEW

Fireworks & Freedom Celebration – July 4

Where: Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex

Time: 11:00 a.m. until firework show at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

MINEOLA

4th of July Fireworks – July 4

Where: Mineola Civic Center

Time: 7 p.m. until firework show at 9 p.m.

Cost: Free (donations accepted)

Annual Village Fireworks Show – July 12

Where: Mineola Memorial Park

Time: 7:30 p.m. until fireworks at dark

Cost: Free

NACOGDOCHES

Freedom Fest – July 4

Where: Festival Park

Time: 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

TYLER

Freedom Fighter 5K – July 4

Where: Bergfeld Park

Time: Race starts after 7:30 a.m. kids dash

Cost: $20 registration fee

Fourth of July Fireworks – July 4

Where: Lindsey Park

Time: 4 p.m. until firework show at 9:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Family Fireworks Celebration – June 28

Where: South Spring Baptist Church

Time: 6 p.m. until fireworks at dark

Cost: Free

VAN

4th of July Celebration – June 29

Where: 712 East Main Street

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

WHITEHOUSE – July 3

Oakbrook Health Care Fireworks

Where: Oakbrook Health Care Center

Time: 6:30 p.m. until fireworks at dark

Cost: Free

WINNSBORO

July 4th Parade and Fireworks – July 4

Where: Downtown

Time: 4: 30 until fireworks at dark

Cost: Free

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway

astros-rangers-ticket-giveaway-2019

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC