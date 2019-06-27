4th of July events in East Texas

ARP
Picnic in the Park – July 6
Where: Arp City Park
Time: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
ATHENS
Firework at the Fishery – July 4
Where: Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center
Time: 5 p.m. until fireworks at 9 p.m.
Cost: Free (vendors available)
BULLARD
Blast Over Bullard – June 29
Where: Bullard High School
Time: 5 p.m. until fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
CANTON
4th of July Firework Show – July 4
Where: First Monday grounds – West
Time: 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
GILMER
Yamboree Annual July 4th Celebration – July 3
Where: Gilmer High School Baseball Field and Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m. until firework show at 9:00 p.m.
Cost: Free
GUN BARREL CITY
50th Annual July Fest – July 5-6
Where: Gun Barrel City Park
Time: 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Friday
Cost: Purchase tickets ahead of time
HAWKINS
Lake Hawkins 4th of July Firework Show – July 4
Where: Lake Hawkins RV Park
Time: 8 p.m. until fireworks at 9 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person
HENDERSON
Fourth of July Celebration – July 4
Where: Heritage Park
Time: 5:00 p.m. until fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
JACKSONVILLE
July 4th Fireworks – July 4
Where:
Time: 9 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Cost:
JEFFERSON
Jefferson Salutes America – 4th of July Celebration – July 4
Where: Downtown
Time: 5:30 p.m. until fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
KILGORE
Fourth of July Extravaganza – July 4
Where: Kilgore City Park
Time: 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
LONGVIEW
Fireworks & Freedom Celebration – July 4
Where: Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex
Time: 11:00 a.m. until firework show at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
MINEOLA
4th of July Fireworks – July 4
Where: Mineola Civic Center
Time: 7 p.m. until firework show at 9 p.m.
Cost: Free (donations accepted)
Annual Village Fireworks Show – July 12
Where: Mineola Memorial Park
Time: 7:30 p.m. until fireworks at dark
Cost: Free
NACOGDOCHES
Freedom Fest – July 4
Where: Festival Park
Time: 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
TYLER
Freedom Fighter 5K – July 4
Where: Bergfeld Park
Time: Race starts after 7:30 a.m. kids dash
Cost: $20 registration fee
Fourth of July Fireworks – July 4
Where: Lindsey Park
Time: 4 p.m. until firework show at 9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Family Fireworks Celebration – June 28
Where: South Spring Baptist Church
Time: 6 p.m. until fireworks at dark
Cost: Free
VAN
4th of July Celebration – June 29
Where: 712 East Main Street
Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
WHITEHOUSE – July 3
Oakbrook Health Care Fireworks
Where: Oakbrook Health Care Center
Time: 6:30 p.m. until fireworks at dark
Cost: Free
WINNSBORO
July 4th Parade and Fireworks – July 4
Where: Downtown
Time: 4: 30 until fireworks at dark
Cost: Free