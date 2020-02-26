40 DAYS FOR LIFE: National campaign kicks off with pro-life advocates holding vigil outside Planned Parenthood

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A national campaign to end abortions kicked off Tuesday night in Tyler.

“Forty Days for Life” is an all-day vigil aimed to end the controversial act locally through prayer, fasting, and, community outreach.

Inside the gymnasium at Bishop T.K. Gorman, the room was filled with volunteers ready to sign up to stand across the street from Planned Parenthood in Tyler.

Schaefer has been vocal about how his Christian values shape the decisions he makes at the capital.

“I want to pass laws that affirm life, that create a culture of life, laws that value every person, whether you’re a tiny baby in the womb, or even an elderly person towards the end of your life. If the community is behind something, then laws will come along to align themselves with what people think,” said Schaefer.

The national campaign started in Texas, as a way for people around the world to come together and strengthen pro-life efforts in the community.

Ramona Trevino, a former director for a Planned Parenthood Clinic in Texas was also in attendance. She reflected on when a vigil was held outside of her job, and listening to prayers, she says it was a life-changing moment.

“For the 40 days that I was going in and out of work each day, I would look out and see these people out on the sidewalk praying. It didn’t bother me, it wasn’t a distraction, but I did feel the prayers,” said Trevino.

While the Planned Parenthood location in Tyler does not perform abortions, pro-life advocates believe the results for women could still be damaging.

“They are deciding in these clinics whether they want to choose life or whether they want to place for adoption, or even choose abortion,” explained Trevino.

The vigil will run from February 26 – April 5.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas remains consistent stating their facilities “invite support for our patients, instead of harassment and intimidation.”