4 new arrests made in 2019 Angelina County murder

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Four new people, now a total of five, are behind bars for their roles in the August 2019 murder in Angelina County.
According to the sheriff’s office, the following people have been arrested in connection with the death of Joseph Williams, 49:
- Leah Tudor – Homicide, Tampering with evidence
- Linda Cook – Homicide, Tampering with evidence
- Kerry Ann Welch – Homicide, Tampering with evidence
- Shawn Buckner – Tampering with evidence
Back in August 2019, investigators were called to the scene of a homicide where Williams was found dead in the back of a truck.
A day later, Mykel Whitehead, 28, of Huntington, was taken into custody at a Nacogdoches hotel.