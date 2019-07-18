4 East Texas long-term care facilities receive national recognition

Four East Texas long-term care facilities are among 19 that earned national recognition for their commitment to improving the quality of care for their resident.

Green Oaks Nursing Center in Athens, Whitehall Nursing Center in Crockett, Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center in Gladewater, and Colonial Pines HealthCare Center in Augustine received the 2019 Bronze – Achievement in Quality Award.

This award is the first of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program.

The rest of the winners are as follows:

Arbrook Plaza, Arlington

Balch Springs Nursing Home, Balch Springs

Beacon Hill, Denison

Brady West, Brady

Clyde Nursing Center, Clyde

Divisicare of Lake Highlands, Dallas

Golden Acres Living & Rehabilitation Center, Dallas

Green Valley Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Fort Worth

Heritage Park Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center, Austin

Legend Oaks Healthcare & Rehabilitation, Waxahachie

Park Manor of The Woodlands, The Woodlands

Prairie Estates, Frisco

Santa Fe Health & Rehabilitation Center, Weatherford

Val Verde Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Del Rio

Wisteria Place, Abilene

The facilities were able to gain the national honor despite one of the lowest Medicaid reimbursement rates in the country that’s left Texas’ more than 1,200 nursing homes scrambling to provide quality care.

“We are proud of what these facilities are able to accomplish given the significant challenges that Texas nursing homes are facing. Texas is currently underfunding its nursing homes by over $945 million, and the legislature did nothing to address the issue this legislative session. That combined with a staffing crisis that leaves many facilities struggling to cover shifts daily, these nursing homes reflect the industry’s commitment to provide the best care possible given the circumstances,” said Kevin Warren, president and CEO of the Texas Health Care Association.