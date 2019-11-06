4 Dallas-area high school students killed in car crash

LAVON, Texas (KETK) – Four Dallas-area high school students were killed in a car wreck Tuesday afternoon that also left three injured.

Local police say the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. near SH 78 and Main Street.

The identities of the students have not been released however it was confirmed that all four victims were students at Community High School in Nevada.

Community ISD released a statement saying they were “devastated.” Counselors will be made available for students and faculty on Wednesday morning.