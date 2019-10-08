39th annual Piney Woods Fair begins Wednesday in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The fair is coming to Nacogdoches with livestock, turkey legs, and carnival rides!

This will be the 39th Piney Woods Fair with admission costing $5 per person, ride tickets at $1.25 and no charge for parking.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the midway opens from 4:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and the vendors open 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 11th is KETK Buddy Night where two can ride for the price of one!

On Friday, the midway opens from 4:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. and the vendors open 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

On Saturday, the midway opens from 12:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. and the vendors open 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

On Sunday, the midway opens from 1:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and the vendors open 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Parking instructions can be found HERE.

Along with fair rides, funnel cakes, and vendors, free flu shots are offered by the East Texas Community Health Services and SFA School of Nursing.

A full schedule of events can be found HERE.