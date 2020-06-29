3 Gladewater employees test positive for COVID-19, City Hall closed

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Over the weekend, three employees for the City of Gladewater have tested positive for COVID-19.
None of the individuals required hospitilization but are in isolation as they recover.
In response, City Hall will be temporarily closed to the public.
If you need help the following can be contacted:
- Main 903-845-2196
- Water Billing 903-845-2474
- Public Works 903-845-2586
- Municipal Court 903-845-2196
- Police Department (non-emergency) 903-845-2166
- Fire Department (non-emergency) 903-845-2484