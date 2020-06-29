3 Gladewater employees test positive for COVID-19, City Hall closed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Over the weekend, three employees for the City of Gladewater have tested positive for COVID-19.

None of the individuals required hospitilization but are in isolation as they recover.

In response, City Hall will be temporarily closed to the public.

If you need help the following can be contacted:

  • Main 903-845-2196
  • Water Billing 903-845-2474
  • Public Works 903-845-2586
  • Municipal Court 903-845-2196
  • Police Department (non-emergency) 903-845-2166
  • Fire Department (non-emergency) 903-845-2484

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar