3 dead after plane crashes in San Antonio Sunday evening

SAN ANTONIO (KETK) – Texas officials say that three people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at the San Antonio International Airport.

The plane went down around 6:30 p.m. Sunday just one mile short of the runway in a commercial district west of the airport. The plane had left from Sugar Land and was headed to Boerne when it experienced engine trouble.

Two men and one woman were killed when the plane crashed. San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood was at least thankful that no one on the ground was injured when the plane went down.

“As you can imagine, we’re very fortunate. This plane could’ve dropped on [U.S. HWY] 281, it could’ve dropped on an apartment complex. As tragic as it was, it could’ve been much worse.” Charles Hood

The NTSB will be leading the investigation and dispatched investigators to the scene late on Sunday.