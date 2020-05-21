$2M federal funds distributed to TJC students affected by COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College has distributed more than two million dollars in CARES Act emergency funding to students whose lives and education were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We knew we needed to get the funds to affected students quickly to help alleviate some financial worries so they could concentrate on completing their college coursework,” said Devon Wiggins, TJC director of financial aid and chair of the TJC CARES Act grant task force.

TJC formed a task force to develop criteria for who would be awarded the grants. The funding was provided to 2,443 students who experienced extra expenses related to the campus disruption during COVID-19.

“This money was a huge benefit for me financially,” said Kye Harris, TJC sophomore professional tennis management major from Kansas. “It helped me be able to provide food and groceries since I could not live on campus anymore due to online schooling.”

Another students said she works a part-time job to pay for rent and school expenses. The funding helped as she was experiencing financial difficulties.

“I drove more than 15 minutes from my house just to have access to Wi-Fi every day to complete all of my schoolwork. So, gas money is tight as well as all my finances. So, this extra money from the TJC CARES Act grant will help me so much,” said Emily Grimes, a sophomore nursing major from Fruitvale.

More funding could be released following new federal guidelines, but those will be announced in the near future.