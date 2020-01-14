Breaking News
24-year-old man found dead in East Texas ditch
24-year-old man found dead in East Texas ditch outside a subdivision

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old East Texas man was found dead Monday morning in a ditch outside a subdivision, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

The man was identified as Darrell Gene Blankenship III. He lived in Tool, a small town near Mabank and Gun Barrell City.

Hillhouse said Justice of the Peace Kevin Pollock conducted the inquest and Blackenship’s body has been sent off for autopsy to American Forensics in Dallas.

The investigation is being conducted by the sheriff’s office, the Henderson County DA’s office, and the Texas Rangers.

