229 people to be laid off from Bradshaw State Jail in Henderson; facility not set to close

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) More than 200 people are going to be laid off from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Rusk County.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission WARN notices, 229 people are going to be laid off on July 3. The TWC received the notice on June 22.

TDCJ has confirmed that the facility is not closing at this time.

According to the director of communications for TDCJ, the organization presented a plan to state leaders on how they would be able to cut their total budget by five percent.

If they were to idle the facility, which is managed by MTC, employees would be offered jobs at MTC facilities first, followed by TDCJ. Inmates that reside at Bradshaw would then be transferred to other regional facilities.

Bradshaw State Jail was established back in July of 1995.

They are a medium security level facility and house up to 1,980 inmates, and are located on Loop 571 in Henderson.

Starting July 1, the Texas prison system will again accept inmates from county jails on a limited basis after halting intake three months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While this is the first facility in East Texas to be shut down, back in February, two prisons in Beeville and Sugar Land were closed.

Management and Training Corporation is a contractor that manages private prisons, and based in Centerville, Utah. They operate 24 facilities in eight different states.