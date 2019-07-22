22 YEARS OF SERVICE: East Texas church celebrates a milestone

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sunday morning service has become a tradition for thousands across the U.S., but Sunday morning was special for the Trinity West Baptist Church as they celebrate a personal milestone.

“If people come and visit with us, we don’t hesitate in going and showing love and friendship back to them,” said Pastor Fay Oliver.

Founded in 1997, Trinity West was once just inside a home in Athens. Service was held inside the home and consisted of just two families.

Pastor Oliver says it’s amazing to see how much the church has grown.

“I don’t hesitate to get that word out there, whatever he tells me and I always ask him first, what do you want me to tell your people,” said Pastor Oliver.

Trinity West has been dedicated to living out their church motto, “Bible Fed, and Spirit Led.” Founded by Pastor Rev. E. Charles Thomas, the church moved from Athens to a small office building in Chandler, TX.

The church then saved enough money to purchase a permanent place to call home in 2001. With help from Southern Oaks church, Trinity West was able to make the permanent move.

While Congregations can be found around every corner, what makes Trinity West different can be found inside.

“We are a family of God, and it makes it different because we are close-knit, we care for each other, we pray for each other,” explains Pastor Oliver.

Part of the church’s mission is to know Jesus Christ and to reach out to any soul no matter the cost. It’s something this church lives by, not just on Sundays, but every day.

Trinity west is no stranger to hard times, just like any other church, there are ups and downs, but the key is how you handle it.

“You have to be truly committed to God and through prayer, because if you don’t go to the source that can fix it, then there’s no fixing,” said Pastor Oliver.

Even though they may not have the most people, parishioners say it only takes a few to make a big difference.

“This is the smallest church I’ve ever been associated with but I’ve grown more in this church then I have in a larger church with more people and I know with God, he doesn’t go by numbers,” said Pastor Geroge Terry.

22 years is a number this church is hoping to repeat.

Members of Trinity West Baptist Church say they can hopefully pass another milestone with the help of the Lord.