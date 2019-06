The dates for the 104th East Texas State Fair were announced on Tuesday, according to its Facebook page.

The Fair will run from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 29 and will be at the fairgrounds near CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Tickets go on sale on July 1 at 10 a.m. Prices are listed below:

Adults (12+): $10

Youth (ages 6-12): $6

Children (under 6): FREE

R.A.D. Wristbands: $28

