LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One Longview man is dead after crashing into a tree on Wednesday morning, according to Trooper Jean Dark.

Cody Calvin Pairett, 20, was driving down HWY 149 at 11:11 a.m. while it was raining. According to the preliminary report, Pairett lost control in the wet conditions because he was driving too fast.

He then drove off the road and hit a tree. Pairett was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Cox.

The crash remains under investigation.