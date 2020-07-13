2-year-old found unresponsive in pool, flown to Children’s in Dallas

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 2-year-old has been flown to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas after he was found unresponsive in a pool.

On Sunday, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. about an unresponsive toddler that had been found in a pool.

Upon arrival, the deputy observed AMR performing CPR on the 2-year-old boy who was transported to a hospital in Quinlan as life-saving measures were continued. He was then flown to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

The child’s condition is unknown.

Preliminary reports indicated the child wandered off at some point. When people started looking for him, the child was found floating in a pool at which point 911 was called and CPR was performed.

“This is a horrible situation where a family was enjoying a Sunday afternoon and in the blink of an eye everything changed. My thoughts and prayers are with that little boy and his family and I ask that everyone take a moment and say a prayer that he makes a full recovery,” said Sheriff Meeks.