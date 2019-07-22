2 Texas deputies injured, prisoner killed in wrong-way crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – A prisoner was killed and two deputies were injured in a drunk, wrong-way crash on Sunday night, according to investigators.

The prisoner died on his way to the hospital.

39-year-old Patrick Njogu has been charged with felony murder for the crash because he has more than three previous DWI convictions. They suspect he was drunk in this crash as well.

“He has convictions from numerous states. We are monitoring the two officers right now and we’re going to get final word on their injuries. I believe they’re both still in treatment so, when we get the final word on that, additional charges could be coming namely intoxication and assault of a peace officer.” Sear Teare, Vehicular Crimes Unit Chief

Investigators say that everyone on board was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Njogu is being treated for a broken leg. He is facing 5-99 years in prison, if convicted.