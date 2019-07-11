Breaking News
2 stoplights out on Loop 323, motorists should treat them as 4-way stops

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two sets of traffic lights on Loop 323 are completely out following the storms that moved through the area Wednesday night.

The lights are located at the intersections of New Copeland Rd/Loop 323 and HWY 271 North/Loop323.

Witnesses say that each intersection has a lane closed so Oncor crews can work on getting power restored.

Lt. Eddie Sheffield with Tyler PD urged motorists to treat the intersections as 4-way stop signs and to proceed with caution Thursday morning.

It is unclear when the lights will be functions again.

According to Oncor, over 2,500 Tyler residents are still without power.

