FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Two RVs in the Salina Bay R.V. Park were destroyed after an explosion and subsequent fire Tuesday morning.

According to firefighters at the scene, a large explosion was heard just after 11 a.m.

Thankfully, there were no injuries at the scene.

There is not a clear indication what caused the explosion at this time.

KETK News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as it develops.