2 people sent to the hospital after rollover wreck on I-20

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Two people have been sent to Tyler hospitals after suffering injuries in a rollover wreck on Interstate 20 near Lindale.

According to officials on the scene, just after 10:00 a.m. Friday morning a dumpster truck headed eastbound suffered a blowout and collided with a car near mile marker 549.

The car rolled over multiple times and crossed the median near westbound traffic.

The two passengers inside suffered injuries and were taken to Tyler hospitals. Their condition is unknown as of this writing. The driver of the dumpster truck was uninjured.

After several hours of clean-up work, the lanes in both directions have begun to re-open.