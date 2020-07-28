2 injured after small plane crashes in Harris County after taking off from Tyler

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are in the hospital after a small plane crashed in Harris County early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say that the plane crashed in the front yard of a Bear Creek Home just before 2 a.m. in the 15700 block of Boulder Creek. During impact, the plane collided with a tree and a light pole, according to our sister station KPRC.

Both of the individuals on board were taken to a local hospital and their names have not been released.

The plane is a single-engine Piper P28 Cherokee and is registered to Anson Aviation, a flight school and plane rental company that operates out of the Sugar Land Regional Airport.

Flight records show that the plane took off from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport around 10:51 p.m. on Monday night and at first headed north. After crossing the border into Oklahoma, it turned around and began heading back to Sugar Land Regional Airport.

The plane-tracking website FlightAware indicates that the plane rapidly lost altitude while it was over western Harris County. It is unknown at this time what that may have been caused by.

The NTSB is currently on its way to the scene of the crash and will be performing an investigation.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.