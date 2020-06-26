2 injured, 1 life-flighted after Angelina County crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people have been injured, including two children, from a Thursday wreck in Angelina County.

Preliminary reports indicated a Ford pickup was traveling west on SH 7 at 4:30 p.m. and attempted to turn left into a private drive but drove into the path of a Peterbilt 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Benjamin Bauld, 33, of Livingston. Bauld was transported to UT Tyler Medical Center by life-flight for treatment.

A 10-year-old and 7-year-old passenger with Bauld were trasnported to Woodland Height’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.

The driver of the Peterbilt was identified as Jorge Vasquez, 31, of Krum. Vasquez was reportedly not injured in the crash.