2 Texas police officers shot, gunman killed

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Two Texas police officers are recovering after being shot late Tuesday night. Georgetown Police say one of the officers was able to shoot and kill the gunman.

According to police, they got a 911 call at 11:19 p.m. of someone possibly trying to break into a home on Garden Meadow Drive. The caller said the person had run off.

Police say officers arrived in less than a minute after the 911 call. When the first officer arrived, he and the break-in suspect shot at each other. Police say the suspect shot the officer in each of his upper legs in the “high thigh area.”

When the second officer arrived, she saw the exchange of gunfire, got out of her car and was able to shoot and kill the gunman. Police say the gunman also shot her in the foot.

Police say they have identified the gunman and told that person’s family members.

Both officers were taken to Seton Williamson Hospital. Their vital signs are stable. Georgetown Police say both have less than five years of experience.

Georgetown Police are investigating the shooting along with the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers Division.