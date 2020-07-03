2 East Texas jailers arrested and fired, accused of lying about using excessive force on inmate

Arrested and fired: Former Bowie County Jail employees 38-year-old Stuart Allen Boozer of Texarkana, Texas and 33-year-old David Dewayne Crawford, 33 years of age of Wake Village, Texas. (Source: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Two Bowie County jailers have been fired and are facing charges after an investigation found they used excessive force with an inmate and then allegedly gave false statements about the incident.

Both Stuart Boozer, 38, of Texarkana, and David Crawford, 33, of Wake Village were arrested.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified by administrative staff of the Bowie County Jail on June 30 of a use of force they had reviewed that was excessive.

The information about this use of force and an accompanying video was provided to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office for review. Upon review of the material submitted, it appears that Correctional Officers Sergeant David Crawford and Captain Stuart Boozer responded to a single occupancy cell to move an inmate from this cell to another location. When they entered the cell the inmate and Sergeant Crawford appear have an exchange of words. During this exchange Sergeant Crawford strikes the inmate multiple times with a closed fist. Captain Boozer attempted to restrain the inmate who did not appear to actively fighting them. Sergeant Crawford continued to strike the inmate while he was being restrained by Captain Boozer. A short time later the inmate is on his feet again and Captain Boozer appears to be having a verbal exchange with him after which a second altercation takes places. During this portion of the incident the inmate is restrained from behind by Captain Boozer in a head restraint while Sergeant Crawford can again be seen punching the inmate repeatedly. The reports submitted by both Captain Boozer and Sergeant Crawford did not match what was observed on the video. Warrants of arrests were prepared and issued for Official Oppression and Tampering with a Government Record for both David Crawford and Stuart Boozer. BOWIE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE STATEMENT

The sheriff’s office says both Boozer and Crawford voluntarily surrendered themselves for those warrants and were arrested, and their employment at the jail has been terminated.

Bond was set at $15,000.00 for each charge and both men have since bonded out of jail.