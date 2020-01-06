2 dead in crash, 3 injured in crash outside of Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal three-car crash in Harrison County Sunday evening that took the life of two people.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on US 80 just east of Marshall. Texas DPS says their preliminary investigation found that 23-year-old Haley Ann Carroll was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliper heading south on CR 2218 when she failed to stop as she approached the intersection of US 80 and lost control of the vehicle.

Troopers say the Caliper rolled over into the eastbound lane of US 80, where an eastbound 2017 Ford Mustang driven by 20-year-old Nathan Charles Guyer of Marshall struck it. The impact caused Dodge to enter the westbound lane where a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer driven by 69-year-old Jesse Wayne Wink of Marshall struck it.

Judge Clarice Watkins pronounced both Carroll and a passenger, 24-year-old Dusty James Gabbard of Marshall at the scene. Both were taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

Guyer was treated and released by Christus Good Sheperd Medical Center – Marshall. Wink and a passenger, 65-year-old Barbara Wink of Marshall were taken to Christus Good Sheperd Medical Center – Marshall in stable condition.