2 dead after man pulls in front of 18-wheeler near Gilmer

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Two people are dead following a Monday afternoon crash in Upshur County.

According to DPS, troopers were called to the intersection of State Highway 154 and Farm-to-Market Road 1650 around 4:30 p.m.

Investigator’s preliminary report indicates the driver of a tucker, James Sinclair, 67, of Gilmer failed to yield the right-of-way to an 18-wheeler driver by Ricky Nash, 55, of Hallsville.

Sinclair was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Barbara Sinclair, 90, of Gilmer was taken to a Longview hospital, where she later died.

Nash was treated and released. His passenger was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.

