$1M moved from Gregg County general fund to cover COVID-19 expenses

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Commissioner’s Court took a big stride to fight COVID-19 in the area.

Officials voted to transfer more than $1M from the general fund to take care of unexpected expenses due to the coronavirus.

This includes purchasing PPE for county jail employees as well as necessary overtime. The county has also added a temporary position to the county health department, called the Pandemic Bio-Terrorism Position.

“Our philosophy from the very beginning has been to prepare, hope for the best, prepare for the worst, and in the event that we start getting into the fall, and you see numbers coming up, and you see this thing developing into what we’ve termed the worst case scenario, then you’re going to see probably more public tax dollars flowing in this direction,” said Commissioner Darryl Primo.

Currently, 183 people have contracted COVID-19 in Gregg County with 52 having recovered which is 28%.

In early March, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office developed a joint operational system to house inmates at the Gregg County jail who test positive for the coronavirus.

As of Monday, there are three Gregg County inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 with one being treated at a local hospital. Two employees have also contracted the virus with two having recovered.

All Smith County and Gregg County inmates are being housed at the Marvin A. Smith facility to prevent further spreading of the virus.