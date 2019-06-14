18-wheeler causes 3 car pileup; One dead

At 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, one fatality resulted from a multi-car pileup, including one 18-wheeler.

The crash was located one mile east of Waskom in Harrison County.

The initial investigation showed that the driver of an 18-wheeler towing a semi-trailer was traveling west on I-20 when he struck a Cadillac at a high speed rate.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was identified as Todd Weldon, 53, of Kingston Oklahoma. The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Sandra Myers, 65, of West Monroe Louisiana .

The impact caused the Cadillac to then strike a Hyundai causing it to strike a trailer towed by a truck.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Bethany Michaud, 33, of Shreveport Louisiana. The driver of the truck was identified as Charles Steller, 60, of Gladewater.

Myers was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Graff.

Michaud and Weldon were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Steller did not show injuries as a result of the crash.