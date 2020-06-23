17-year-old arrested for Friday night Tyler gas station shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Tyler Police Department has made an arrest following a shooting Friday night at a South Tyler gas station.

Officers were called to the City Fuel Express, located in the 7200 block of South Broadway Friday night.

When they arrived, officers determined an employee, now identified as Milburn-Rudee Beam, 32, of Whitehouse, had been shot in the leg while taking the trash out.

The suspect, now identified as Sonjay Pgsee, 17, of Tyler, was located two days later and arrested.

During his arrest, he gave false identification to officers.

Pgsee has been booked into the Smith County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, along with failture to idnentify as a fugitive from justice.