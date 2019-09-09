150 YEARS OF SERVICE: East Texas Church celebrates a worship milestone

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK)- After more than a century of worshipping in East Texas, First Baptist Church in Whitehouse is celebrating a long-time tradition of serving the Lord for 150 years.

Back in 1869, a log cabin on Willingham Road held 12 families as faithful members of the New Hope Church of Christ Baptist.

“We try to minister to the needs of our community right here in Whitehouse,” said 25-year member, Amy Culpepper.

Starting in 1978, the congregation that met in a log cabin grew to the present location at 801 East Main Street in Whitehouse, known as the First Baptist Church.

Pastor Mike Health accepting plaque by Dr. Jim Richards, Executive Director, SBTC.

On Sunday, the church celebrated its 150-year mark. Pastor Mike Health was given a plaque on behalf of the church by Dr. Jim Richards, the Executive Director of Southern Baptists of Texas Convention.

With 150 years of serving the Lord, many members point to the way they worship and serve the community as what keeps the doors open.

“To know that it’s been there for 150 years and what God can do now in the future, gives me hope, and it’s very exciting,” said Alicia Coats, a member for the past 12 years.

When members were asked why they continue to come back, each one said the same word, family.

“I think that’s one thing that sticks out to me, is we care for each other, we love each other,” explained Coats.

Coats continued to describe a specific event where a 16-year old member had to have open-heart surgery. Going into detail, she explained how members of First Baptist prayed, fundraised, and some even drove to Dallas to visit her before surgery.

“He puts us in certain places in certain seasons of our lives to make sure that his word goes forward and I believe that as long as that’s the mission of our church, it will continue,” said Culpepper.

During the service many of the speakers highlighted the 150-year accomplishment, stating this should be the norm and not the exception.

“While we were here, the fellowship factor, the joy factor, these people love doing life together, and they love living for the Lord,” said Donnie Page, a former member of the church.

Page is an Associate Pastor for a church in Dallas and traveled all the way to Whitehouse to celebrate with people he considers family.

“We lost a young child when we were here, and this church embraced us and held us all through the sadness that we had because they were sad too,” explains Page.

During the service, he spoke about the time he lost his son, and how it was First Baptist and God who helped his family through the terrible time.

“It’s kind of a relationship where we don’t see someone for 3,4 or 5 to 10 years and when you catch back up with them, you start up right where you left off,” said Page.

Each person inside First Baptist sat with a personal story of how the church has helped them.

“We love this community, we love this church, and of course we love the Lord,” said Page.

Knowing they may not be around for the next 150 years, members of the congregation have faith the church will continue helping future generations.